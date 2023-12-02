The Great American Folk Show: Episode 94

The Great American Folk Show is a little place on the radio where we commune with you to share stories, sing songs, and talk to some good people with great voices.

Episode 94 features singer-songwriter Dustin Maenaga, acoustic quartet Twisted Pine, London musician Our Man In The Field, and Fargo singer Paula Larsen. Plus, Tom visits Copilot Designs in Grand Forks.

The Great American Folk Show is written, recorded, and hosted by folksinger and songwriter Tom Brosseau, and produced by Prairie Public Broadcasting. Original instrumentation by Burkum Boys. Additional music by Sean Watkins. Special flyer design by DLT. Photo by Eric and Jackie Hylden.

