The Great American Folk Show: Episode 96

The Great American Folk Show is a little place on the radio where we commune with you to share stories, sing songs, and talk to some good people with great voices.

Episode 96 features music from Stephen Clair, South Dakota singer-songwriter Clayton Ryan, western North Dakota poet Carson Houser, and Grand Forks poet Madelyn Camrud. Plus, an interview with Danish folk duo Gangspil.

The Great American Folk Show is written, recorded, and hosted by folksinger and songwriter Tom Brosseau, and produced by Prairie Public Broadcasting. Original instrumentation by Burkum Boys. Additional music by Sean Watkins. Special flyer design by DLT. Photo by Eric and Jackie Hylden.

