The Great American Folk Show: Episode 101

The Great American Folk Show is a little place on the radio where we commune with you to share stories, sing songs, and talk to some good people with great voices.

Episode 101 features music from Frontier Ruckus, Lunar Ash, and Matt Blake. Plus, Ed O’Keefe on his new book, "The Loves of Theodore Roosevelt," and historian Tom Isern shares the origins of the song, "Red River Valley."

The Great American Folk Show is written, recorded, and hosted by folksinger and songwriter Tom Brosseau, and produced by Prairie Public Broadcasting. Original instrumentation by Burkum Boys. Additional music by Sean Watkins. Special flyer design by DLT. Photo by Eric and Jackie Hylden.

