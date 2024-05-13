Historic Maddock Opera House gets new life as cafe, library, and live venue

When we think about the opera, what might come to mind is an elegant night out, tux and gown, tickets in the loge, players on the stage singing in Italian. Opera, however, isn't all European. It could be more local than you think. In fact, it might even be in your own backyard.

In North Dakota, opera houses built in the early 20th century are still around today: The Ellendale Opera House, the Taylor Opera House, the Lisbon Opera House, and the Ray Opera House are some examples.

In this segment from The Great American Folk Show, host Tom Brosseau visits Maddock, North Dakota, to talk with Jim Gilbertson and Carol Backstrom, who helped form the Maddock Opera House Association — helping to save this historic theatre by turning it into a cafe, library, and live venue. Listen to the conversation above.