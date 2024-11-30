The Great American Folk Show: Episode 126

The Great American Folk Show is a little place on the radio where we commune with you to share stories, sing songs, and talk to some good people with great voices.

Episode 126 features veteran singer-songwriter Bruce Sudano, musician Jackson Harden, North Dakota singer Gina Powers, and Americana artist Christine Irizarry.

Plus, a visit with Dramaturg Emeritus of San Francisco Opera, Kip Cranna, who was born and raised in Devils Lake, North Dakota.

—

The Great American Folk Show is written, recorded, and hosted by folksinger and songwriter Tom Brosseau, and produced by Prairie Public Broadcasting. Original instrumentation by Burkum Boys. Additional music by Sean Watkins. Special flyer design by DLT. Photo by Eric and Jackie Hylden.