Arts & Culture
The Great American Folk Show

The Great American Folk Show: Episode 130

Published January 11, 2025 at 4:50 PM CST
Photo: Eric And Jackie Hylden

The Great American Folk Show is a little place on the radio where we commune with you to share stories, sing songs, and talk to some good people with great voices.

Episode 130 features country artist John Calvin, banjoist Max Wareham, singer-songwriter Mary Hampton, and poets Peggie Douglas and Salena Godden.

The Great American Folk Show is written, recorded, and hosted by folksinger and songwriter Tom Brosseau, and produced by Prairie Public Broadcasting. Original instrumentation by Burkum Boys. Additional music by Sean Watkins. Special flyer design by DLT. Photo by Eric and Jackie Hylden.

