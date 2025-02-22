The Great American Folk Show: Episode 133

The Great American Folk Show is a little place on the radio where we commune with you to share stories, sing songs, and talk to some good people with great voices.

Episode 133 features poet Kim Dower, singer-songwriter Pug Johnson, musicians Roger Harvey and Simon Flory, musician Diane Coll, and multi-instrumentalist James Cook’s Captain’s Audio Project.

—

The Great American Folk Show is written, recorded, and hosted by folksinger and songwriter Tom Brosseau, and produced by Prairie Public Broadcasting. Original instrumentation by Burkum Boys. Additional music by Sean Watkins. Special flyer design by DLT. Photo by Eric and Jackie Hylden.