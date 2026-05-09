The Great American Folk Show: Episode 172

The Great American Folk Show is a little place on the radio where we commune with you to share stories, sing songs, and talk to some good people with great voices.

Episode 172 features acoustic trio Magic Tuber Stringband, folk singer Jonas Brehm, singer-songwriter Lilla Shy, poet Sean Sexton, and Minnesota folk singer Molly Brandt. Plus, singer-songwriter Andru Bemis plays a traditional folk standard.

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The Great American Folk Show is written, recorded, and hosted by folksinger and songwriter Tom Brosseau, and produced by Prairie Public Broadcasting. Original instrumentation by Burkum Boys. Additional music by Sean Watkins. Special flyer design by DLT. Photo by Eric and Jackie Hylden.