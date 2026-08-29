The Great American Folk Show: Before the Hour is Through...

After six years on the air, The Great American Folk Show is concluding its run on Prairie Public. This is the final episode.

Over the years, this show has shared conversations and performances from artists, authors and storytellers across the country — and host Tom Brosseau has visited 30 of North Dakota’s 53 counties, visiting diners and curling clubs, and talking with local musicians.

This episode features singer-songwriter Jason Mraz, who talks about his new album, and performs two live songs.

Plus, musician Jude, award-winning fiddle player Bronwyn Keith-Hynes, and songwriter Gregory Page and North Dakota musician Misti Koop bring the hour to a close.

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The Great American Folk Show is written, recorded, and hosted by folksinger and songwriter Tom Brosseau, and produced by Prairie Public Broadcasting. Original instrumentation by Burkum Boys. Additional music by Sean Watkins. Special flyer design by DLT. Photo by Eric and Jackie Hylden.