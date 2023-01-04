You can recycle almost anything these days. In Belgium, you can recycle your hair

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

You can recycle anything. In Belgium, you can even recycle your hair.

INSKEEP: Hair has a lot of impressive properties. It's strong and really good at absorbing pollutants. So a Belgian nonprofit is taking hair from salons and recycling them into mats that act like giant sponges. The mats go in drains and soak up oil and other gunk before it ends up in waterways.

