Sunday Puzzle: Grocery Brand Names
On-air challenge: I'm going to give you some words. For each one, change one letter to get the brand name of something you might buy at a supermarket.
Ex: BOUNCY (paper towels) —> BOUNTY
1. SMACKERS
2. FOLDERS
3. COLLATE
4. DRANK
5. CANNON
6. STARKEST
7. KNICKERS
8. PONDER
9. COOKS
10. CENTS
11. BASELINE
12. HELLO
13. DOMING
14. HOSTELS
15. CANADA DAY
Last week's challenge: It comes from listener Lyndsey Terry of Chicago. Name a part of the human body in seven letters as a B and rearrange the result to get another part of the body.
Challenge answer: Toenail. Add a B and scramble, you get Tailbone.
Winner: Wendy Belkin of Clearwater, Florida
This week's challenge: It comes from listener Ward Hartenstein, of Rochester, N.Y. Name a well-known cartoon character in eight letters. Change the last letter to a U and rearrange the result to make a phrase you might see on a Valentine's Day card.
If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it here by Thursday, February 6th at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: include a phone number where we can reach you.
