2 boys killed in 'planned fight' that escalated, North Carolina police say

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Authorities in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, are investigating the cause of a mass shooting at a public park in which two teenagers were killed and six others were wounded. David Ford from member station WFDD has this report.

DAVID FORD, BYLINE: Just before 10 a.m., authorities received reports of a planned fight that escalated. Several teenagers were gathered at Leinbach Park near a middle school. Police say shots were fired during the fight and several people were struck. According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, 17-year-old male Erubey Romero Medina was found in the park parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim, 16-year-old Daniel Jimenez Millian, was located further inside the park with a gunshot wound. He was also pronounced dead at the scene. Five others, aged 14 to 19, were injured, some critically. At a news conference Monday afternoon, police Chief William Penn began by offering his condolences.

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WILLIAM PENN: First, I need to acknowledge the fear and frustration that our community must be experiencing right now. And I want to let them know I share that same fear and frustration.

FORD: Penn didn't say much about what led to the shooting. He said parents must emphasize to their kids when to walk away from conflicts.

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PENN: Stay away from the fights. It's not the same as it used to be. I know I sound like the grumpy old man when I say that, but these fights now lead to weapons and shootings and videos, and we don't come back from that.

FORD: When the incident occurred, nearby Jefferson Middle School and Mount Tabor High School were placed on lockdown, but classes resumed later in the day. Shortly after the shooting, residents nearby shared their sadness, concerns and fears over what some have come to believe is a new normal in this country. Eric Fuentes' (ph) daughter attends school nearby. He was rattled.

ERIC FUENTES: On a Monday, early, nobody expect for this to happen around here, especially around here. This area is really nice.

FORD: But not everyone thought the shooting was cause for stricter gun regulations. Jay Moore (ph) is one of them. He lives in the area.

JAY MOORE: You know, I don't believe in gun laws. The problem is there's too many illegal guns out there, and they're too accessible to kids and everything.

FORD: Police said little about what prompted Monday's shooting. There have been no arrests so far.

For NPR News, I'm David Ford in Winston-Salem. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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