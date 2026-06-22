Everybody plays at We Rock the Spectrum North Dakota

Finding fun things to do for kids with special needs can sometimes prove to be a challenge, especially without the structure of school during the summer months. Add to that, when sensory-seeking children feel overwhelmed in public places of play, parents often feel put under a microscope by other adults, who might not understand what they're going through at that moment.

Erik Deatherage A sign that resonates with parents of kids with special needs.

Tucked away inside a shopping plaza in South Fargo is We Rock the Spectrum North Dakota. The sensory gym features a rope wall, trampoline, zipline, swings, puzzles, games, arts and crafts, and, for when a child is feeling overwhelmed, a calming area.

Lorie Anderson grew up in a farming family in Thief River Falls, MN. She got her degree in Early Childhood Education with a Special Education emphasis at MSUM Moorhead. Curious as to why there were no good, sensory-adaptive places for kids like the ones she worked with to play in a welcoming and accepting environment, Lorie and her husband Michael, became franchisees of the national chain, We Rock the Spectrum and its only North Dakota location. In this conversation, she explains why this indoor sensory playground is such a hit with kids of all abilities, and their parents.