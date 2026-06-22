Fargo Convention Center site selected

On a 4-to-1 vote, members of the Fargo City Commission have finalized where they want to see a new convention center developed. And the Commissioners selected the downtown proposal made by the Kilbourne Group.

Prairie Public’s Todd McDonald has this report…

Over the last 18 months, a selection committee has been looking at proposals for the new facility. After receiving nine proposals the list was narrowed to two recommendations, one in downtown Fargo, the other west of the downtown core. Charlie Johnson chaired the selection committee and was on hand for the final discussion.

"I recognize that it was an extremely difficult decision for the city commission to make, and I appreciate their courage in making a decision."

Rocky Schneider is executive director of the Downtown Community Partnership. He too has been following the proceedings and welcomed the final vote.

"We're excited. We're all ready for it. I think the city's been planning for this for a long time in downtown Fargo. We have a master plan in place. We have a business improvement district in place, and all the neighboring businesses are looking forward to welcoming visitors to downtown."

Commissioner Denise Kolpak was the only vote opposing the downtown location. She had argued the site proposed by Brewhalla would help expand the reach of the downtown core.

City leaders will now begin working on developing an agreement with the Kilbourne Group, as well as creating the final design for the project.

For Prairie Public, I'm Todd McDonald.