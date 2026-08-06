Ella Langley leads a record-breaking country boom on the charts

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This week, the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart is dominated by country music crossovers. Stephen Thompson of NPR Music brings us the details.

STEPHEN THOMPSON, BYLINE: The biggest hit of 2026 by a wide margin is a country song, namely Ella Langley's chart-topper "Choosin' Texas."

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "CHOOSIN' TEXAS")

ELLA LANGLEY: (Singing) He's choosin' Texas, I can tell.

THOMPSON: This week, the song spends a 16th week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. That's a run matched or exceeded by only six other songs in Billboard history. This week, the charts capture a larger milestone for country music. For the first time, the entire top five is made up of country songs. Morgan Wallen enters this week's chart at No. 2 with his new single "Been By Now."

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BEEN BY NOW")

MORGAN WALLEN: (Singing) If it was meant to be, we'd have been by now. We wouldn't have to keep tryna work things out. Yeah, baby, we're a breeze when the lights go down. It wouldn't be so hard when we ain't in the dark.

THOMPSON: Taylor Swift returned to her country roots in a song she wrote for the movie "Toy Story 5." This week, "I Knew It, I Knew You" dips to No. 3.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "I KNEW IT, I KNEW YOU")

TAYLOR SWIFT: (Singing) It's been a while, but I knew it, I knew you. I knew it, I knew you.

THOMPSON: And maybe the charts aren't giving you enough Ella Langley or Morgan Wallen. If that's the case, you'll be glad to know that at No. 4, "I Can't Love You Anymore" is by Ella Langley and Morgan Wallen.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "I CAN'T LOVE YOU ANYMORE")

ELLA LANGLEY AND MORGAN WALLEN: (Singing) No, I can't love you anymore, anymore, anymore.

LANGLEY: (Singing) No I can't love you.

WALLEN: (Singing) No, I can't love you.

THOMPSON: Finally, the song at No. 5 belongs to a fresh face, the singer Stella Lefty. Her breakthrough single "Boston" has been blowing up all summer.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BOSTON")

STELLA LEFTY: (Singing) I don't know where it's goin' but don't wanna go back. And usually I'd leave right at the thought of that, but I like it when you're nice, like it when you're nice to me.

THOMPSON: Next week, a new album by the pop star Ariana Grande promises to at least challenge the songs at the top. But for now, the pop charts are firmly in the grip of hot country summer. Stephen Thompson, NPR Music.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BOSTON")

LEFTY: (Singing) ...Along for the ride. Last month, you were just another someone. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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