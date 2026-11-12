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Storyteller Previews The Tell & The Moth in Fargo

Prairie Public
Published November 12, 2026 at 2:48 PM CST
The Tell | Prairie Public
Peyton Topp
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The Tell
The Tell | Prairie Public

Thomas Kvamme regularly shares stories at The Tell, Fargo's live monthly storytelling event. Their next show is tonight (Thursday, Nov. 12) at The Four & Four, above Sidestreet Grill and Pub in downtown Fargo. The inspiration for The Tell, The Moth, is bringing its Mainstage live event to the Fargo Theatre on Friday night at 7 p.m.

Hear more about The Tell and this rare live storytelling double-header for the FM area by listening to this conversation with Thomas Kvamme. We'll also share his story from The Tell about a conversation overheard at a gas station and the rabbit hole he went down.
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