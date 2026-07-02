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50th Anniversary Open House

50th Anniversary Open House

Please join us for free caramel rolls and coffee as we celebrate 50 years of the Dunn County Historical Society and the 40th year since the construction of our first museum building. Tour the museum, free as well. Event happens before the Dunn Center Parade and community picnic.

Dunn County Historical Museum
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Fri, 3 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Dunn County Historical Society
7015488111
dunncountymuseum@ndsupernet.com
https://dunncountymuseum.org

Artist Group Info

oh.dchistoricalsociety@gmail.com
Dunn County Historical Museum
153 Museum Trail, Dunn Center, ND 58626, USA
Dunn Center, North Dakota 58626
7015488111
dunncountymuseum@ndsupernet.com
https://dunncountymuseum.org