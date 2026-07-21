‘A Boarding School Story: A Lived Perspective with Ramona Klein’ scheduled July 25 at Fort Totten State Historic Site

Join us for “A Boarding School Story: A Lived Perspective With Ramona Klein” on Saturday, July 25, at 1:30 p.m. at Fort Totten State Historic Site. Ramona Charette Klein (Gabe bines Qwe–Flying Bird Woman) will share her experience as a young child at Fort Totten boarding school. The event is free and open to the public.

Klein is an enrolled member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, Belcourt. She serves on the board of directors for the National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition and works to empower educators and others to learn and understand how Indian boarding schools impact students and families today.

For more information, contact Lisa Rainbow, 701.766.4441 or shstotten@nd.gov. Fort Totten State Historic Site, 417 Cavalry Circle in Fort Totten, is managed by the State Historical Society of North Dakota. Summer hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily through Sept. 7. The site grounds are open year-round. Find upcoming State Historical Society events at history.nd.gov/events.

