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Adaptive Dance Dates - Fridays 5:45-6:15 Session 1: 9/4-10/9

Adaptive Dance Dates - Fridays 5:45-6:15 Session 1: 9/4-10/9

An inclusive program with a specifically designed adaptive curriculum, ADC provides children of all abilities with a therapeutic dance experience. Students are given the tools for a successful exploration of dance while being in a safe environment. Students will gain increased body awareness, develop fundamental motor skills, improve self-esteem, concentration and focus, and have fun expressing themselves creatively.

Adaptive Dance Dates - Fridays 5:45-6:15
Session 1: 9/4-10/9 - no class 9/25
Registration Required - $47
https://northernplainsdance.org/adaptive-dance/

Northern Plains Dance
47
Every week through Oct 09, 2026.
Friday: 05:45 PM - 06:15 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Northern Plains Dance
7015300986
dance@northernplainsdance.org
https://www.northernplainsdance.org/tickets
Northern Plains Dance
1416 E Front Ave
Bismarck, North Dakota 58504
701-530-0986
dance@northernplainsdance.org
https://www.northernplainsdance.org