Adaptive Dance Dates - Fridays 5:45-6:15 Session 2: 10/23-11/20
Adaptive Dance Dates - Fridays 5:45-6:15 Session 2: 10/23-11/20
An inclusive program with a specifically designed adaptive curriculum, ADC provides children of all abilities with a therapeutic dance experience. Students are given the tools for a successful exploration of dance while being in a safe environment. Students will gain increased body awareness, develop fundamental motor skills, improve self-esteem, concentration and focus, and have fun expressing themselves creatively.
Adaptive Dance Dates - Fridays 5:45-6:15
Session 2: 10/23-11/20
Registration Required - $47
https://northernplainsdance.org/adaptive-dance/
Northern Plains Dance
47
Every week through Nov 20, 2026.
Friday: 05:45 PM - 06:15 PM
Friday: 05:45 PM - 06:15 PM
Event Supported By
Northern Plains Dance
7015300986
dance@northernplainsdance.org
Northern Plains Dance
1416 E Front AveBismarck, North Dakota 58504
701-530-0986
dance@northernplainsdance.org