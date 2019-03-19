An inclusive program with a specifically designed adaptive curriculum, ADC provides children of all abilities with a therapeutic dance experience. Students are given the tools for a successful exploration of dance while being in a safe environment. Students will gain increased body awareness, develop fundamental motor skills, improve self-esteem, concentration and focus, and have fun expressing themselves creatively.

Adaptive Dance Dates - Fridays 5:45-6:15

Session 4: 2/19-3/19

Registration Required - $47

https://northernplainsdance.org/adaptive-dance/