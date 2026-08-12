'AgFest' celebrates North Dakota agriculture Aug. 15

The State Historical Society of North Dakota is celebrating North Dakota's agricultural heritage during “AgFest” on Saturday, Aug. 15, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum. The free, family-friendly event features live music, farm animals, hands-on activities, and agricultural exhibits throughout the day.

The Waddington Brothers will get your toes tapping during their free performances at noon and 3 p.m. in the Russell Reid Auditorium. Brothers Seth, Ethan, Jacob, and Job Waddington blend traditional bluegrass instrumentation with cowboy music inspired by life on the northern Plains. Accompanied by banjo, guitar, mandolin and upright bass, the Hettinger County-based quartet will take audiences on a musical journey through the heart of the American West.

Meet Seamus, North Dakota's well-known Highland cow, and interact with animals from Rocky Top Ranch Petting Zoo of Ruso, including alpacas, miniature horses, pygmy goats, and other farm favorites. See Dakota Zoo staff introduce reptiles and small animals during educational presentations.

Dakota Aged Iron Tractor Club is hosting a tractor show in the North Dakota Capitol visitor parking lot highlighting the craftsmanship and history of tractors in North Dakota agriculture. Watch the tractor parade on the Capitol Mall at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Browse agricultural vendors on the Badlands Plaza featuring North Dakota-made products and participate in activities inside the Missouri River Event Center. Featured exhibitors include the North Dakota Space Consortium, USDA Soil Dome, United Tribes Technical College, Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, Dakota Goodhouse, Miss Rodeo North Dakota, and additional agricultural and educational organizations.

For more information, contact Education & Museum Programs Manager Dane Crowton, shsprograms@nd.gov or 701.328.2792. The ND Heritage Center & State Museum is open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., and Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Find upcoming State Historical Society of North Dakota events at history.nd.gov/events.

