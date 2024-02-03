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Aging Gracefully - Wednesdays 11:30-12:30 –

Aging Gracefully - Wednesdays 11:30-12:30 –

Aging Gracefully is a vibrant, senior-friendly dance program designed to promote mobility, balance, strength, and overall well-being in a comfortable, supportive daytime environment. Over the course of four weeks, participants engage in gentle, adaptive exercises—both seated and supported standing—drawing inspiration from modern, ballet, and social dance styles. Each week builds on the last, allowing participants to steadily develop strength, flexibility, coordination, and confidence. Dance movements help build strength, flexibility, posture, and coordination, while also reducing fall risk. Gentle aerobic activity promotes cardiovascular health and joint mobility, while stimulating mood-boosting endorphins. The atmosphere is warm and inclusive, encouraging self-expression, social connection, and a sense of community. No prior dance experience is required—just wear comfortable clothing and bring a water bottle.

Wednesdays 11:30-12:30 – 2/3-2/24
Registration Required - $49
https://northernplainsdance.org/adult-classes/

Northern Plains Dance
49
Every week through Feb 24, 2027.
Wednesday: 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Northern Plains Dance
7015300986
dance@northernplainsdance.org
https://www.northernplainsdance.org/tickets
Northern Plains Dance
1416 E Front Ave
Bismarck, North Dakota 58504
701-530-0986
dance@northernplainsdance.org
https://www.northernplainsdance.org