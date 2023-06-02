Aging Gracefully - Wednesdays 11:30-12:30 – 6/2-6/23

Aging Gracefully is a vibrant, senior-friendly dance program designed to promote mobility, balance, strength, and overall well-being in a comfortable, supportive daytime environment. Over the course of four weeks, participants engage in gentle, adaptive exercises—both seated and supported standing—drawing inspiration from modern, ballet, and social dance styles. Each week builds on the last, allowing participants to steadily develop strength, flexibility, coordination, and confidence. Dance movements help build strength, flexibility, posture, and coordination, while also reducing fall risk. Gentle aerobic activity promotes cardiovascular health and joint mobility, while stimulating mood-boosting endorphins. The atmosphere is warm and inclusive, encouraging self-expression, social connection, and a sense of community. No prior dance experience is required—just wear comfortable clothing and bring a water bottle.

Wednesdays 11:30-12:30 – 6/2-6/23

Registration Required - $49

https://northernplainsdance.org/adult-classes/

