America in Pursuit: An Evening with NPR's Steve Inskeep

Join Prairie Public for a special evening featuring NPR Morning Edition host Steve Inskeep and the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library.

The evening will begin with a social hour featuring heavy appetizers, drinks, and live music from Scott Prebys and Friends. Guests will then move upstairs for an engaging theatre-style program beginning at 7:00 PM, featuring a live conversation between Steve Inskeep and Robbie Lauf, Executive Director of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library.

5:45 PM – Doors Open / Heavy Appetizers & Social Hour

7:00 PM – Program Begins

8:00 PM – Event Concludes

Tickets are $35 and include appetizers, dessert, and one drink ticket. Advance purchase recommended as the event may sell out. Tickets are available at prairiepublic.org/inskeep.

This event supports Prairie Public’s mission of independent journalism, lifelong learning, and meaningful community engagement throughout our region.