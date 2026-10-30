America the Beautiful: Film Screening
America the Beautiful: Film Screening
Mountains, open plains, deserts, rivers and wetlands, and the people who helped protect them. Narrated by Kelsey Grammer, America the Beautiful: Our Natural Wonders comes to the Library's auditorium for a two-week run. Evening shows at 6:30 p.m. Mountain on November 11, 14 and 20. Matinees at 2 p.m. Mountain, Tuesday through Sunday, November 12-25. Separate ticket required.
Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library
$7 adult, $5 youth and military
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 11 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library
701-892-6070
hello@trlibrary.com
Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library
3410 Chateau RoadMedora, North Dakota 58645
701-892-6070
hello@trlibrary.com