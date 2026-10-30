America the Beautiful: Film Screening

Mountains, open plains, deserts, rivers and wetlands, and the people who helped protect them. Narrated by Kelsey Grammer, America the Beautiful: Our Natural Wonders comes to the Library's auditorium for a two-week run. Evening shows at 6:30 p.m. Mountain on November 11, 14 and 20. Matinees at 2 p.m. Mountain, Tuesday through Sunday, November 12-25. Separate ticket required.