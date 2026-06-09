ART RECEPTION | Marilyn Peterson | The Pauper’s Castle

RECEPTION: Saturday, June 13, 2-4pm (open to public)

WHO: Marilyn Peterson, Mixed MEdia

WHAT: Pop-Up Exhibit, “The Pauper’s Castle”

WHERE: Gallery 4, 115 Roberts St., Downtown Fargo

Gallery Hours: Mon-Sat: 10-5:30 & Sun: Noon-4

DETAILS: June 2026, Pop-up Exhibit

ABOUT THE ARTIST:

Step into a world where paper, wire, and imagination come together!

Meet Marilyn Peterson, a talented mixed media artist from Dilworth, MN, whose unique pop-up exhibit transforms everyday materials into charming miniature architectural creations.

Explore Little Bohemia, a vibrant series featuring beautifully layered collages made from handmade Gelli plate papers, each piece bursting with color and character.

Then wander through Shanty Town, where vintage book pages and coffee-stained doctor’s exam paper find new life as whimsical, one-of-a-kind structures with stories to tell.

Whether displayed on a wall or nestled on a shelf, these handcrafted works add creativity, texture, and conversation-starting charm to any home or business décor.

Each piece is truly one of a kind, so come discover your favorite before it finds a new home!

ABOUT GALLERY 4

For over five decades, Gallery 4 has celebrated local creativity, providing a vibrant space where more than 50 local and regional artists exhibit and sell original work across a wide range of mediums; from painting and prints to sculpture, ceramics, jewelry, photography, and mixed media. Established in 1975, Gallery 4 is an artist cooperative gallery that is owned and managed by its member artists, each of whom contributes to the daily gallery operation and helps create a welcoming, community-oriented experience for visitors. www.Gallery4Fargo.net

