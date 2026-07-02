Author Visit with Jill Swenson Featuring "The Land of Everlasting Sky"
Author Visit with Jill Swenson Featuring "The Land of Everlasting Sky"
oin us for an evening presentation about the history and heritage of two Minnesota families – one Indigenous and one immigrant – which are the subjects of a new book, "The Land of Everlasting Sky: A Memoir of Loss and Legacy on Lake of the Woods. The author, Jill Swenson, is the great-granddaughter of Swedish immigrants who homesteaded on what had been Red Lake Reservation land near Warroad. She will be in conversation with Karen Kakaygeesick-Dethmers, Moorhead resident and the great-granddaughter of Kakaygeesick (1844-1968), an Ojibway spiritual leader whose name means Everlasting Sky. They will discuss how in 2012 Karen and her mother and brothers were removed from the allotment issued to their great-grandfather to build a new casino and what that had to do with white settlers like Swenson's great-grandparents. There will be a short reading and time for questions and answers. Books will be available for purchase with a book signing following the presentation. This event is free-of-charge and open to the public, with no reservation required.