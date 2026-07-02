Author Visit with Jill Swenson Featuring "The Land of Everlasting Sky"

oin us for an evening presentation about the history and heritage of two Minnesota families – one Indigenous and one immigrant – which are the subjects of a new book, "The Land of Everlasting Sky: A Memoir of Loss and Legacy on Lake of the Woods. The author, Jill Swenson, is the great-granddaughter of Swedish immigrants who homesteaded on what had been Red Lake Reservation land near Warroad. She will be in conversation with Karen Kakaygeesick-Dethmers, Moorhead resident and the great-granddaughter of Kakaygeesick (1844-1968), an Ojibway spiritual leader whose name means Everlasting Sky. They will discuss how in 2012 Karen and her mother and brothers were removed from the allotment issued to their great-grandfather to build a new casino and what that had to do with white settlers like Swenson's great-grandparents. There will be a short reading and time for questions and answers. Books will be available for purchase with a book signing following the presentation. This event is free-of-charge and open to the public, with no reservation required.