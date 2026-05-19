Avantide - Free Concert
Avantide - Free Concert
Avantide is a four-piece alternative rock band from Bismarck, born from a shared love of music discovered in the aisles of a local record store. Drawing inspiration from The Black Keys, Pavement, and Spoon, the band blends catchy melodies, memorable lyrics, and tight instrumentals to create a sound that's both fresh and familiar.
General Sibley Park
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 16 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Bismarck Parks and Recreation District
7012221844
mwilland@bisparks.org
Artist Group Info
Avantide
General Sibley Park
5001 S Washington St.Bismarck, North Dakota 58504
7012221844
mwilland@bisparks.org