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Avantide - Free Concert

Avantide - Free Concert

Avantide is a four-piece alternative rock band from Bismarck, born from a shared love of music discovered in the aisles of a local record store. Drawing inspiration from The Black Keys, Pavement, and Spoon, the band blends catchy melodies, memorable lyrics, and tight instrumentals to create a sound that's both fresh and familiar.

General Sibley Park
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 16 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Bismarck Parks and Recreation District
7012221844
mwilland@bisparks.org
https://www.bisparks.org/

Artist Group Info

Avantide
www.avantidevand.com
General Sibley Park
5001 S Washington St.
Bismarck, North Dakota 58504
7012221844
mwilland@bisparks.org
https://www.bisparks.org/facilities/general-sibley-park-campground/