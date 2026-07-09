Be My Neighbor Day with Daniel Tiger and Katerina Kittycat

Prairie Public welcomes you to a fun day in the neighborhood, featuring special guests Daniel Tiger and Katerina Kittycat!

📅 August 8, 2026

🕘 9am–2pm

📍 Rheault Farm, Fargo, ND

✅ Free & open to the public

Be My Neighbor Day is a free event that celebrates early childhood education, health, safety, kindness, and what it means to be a caring neighbor.

There will be live entertainment from Conductor Jack, free lunch, service projects, crafts, games, and more! Meet the local helpers that strengthen our community and learn how to be a caring neighbor. 🏘️

Join us from 9am to 2pm at Rheault Farm, located at 2902 25th Street South, Fargo, ND. We encourage you to wear comfortable clothes and shoes, as this event is outdoors.

Be My Neighbor Day is made possible with funding from Fred Rogers Productions.