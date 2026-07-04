Butterflies & Fairies | Half-Day Dance Camp

School’s Out—Time for Fun!

Spend the day moving, creating, and enjoying crafts and activities at the studio. Camps are designed for dancers of all levels—no experience required! Let your child’s imagination take flight at Butterflies & Fairies Camp, where twirling wings and magical adventures come to life! Through whimsical dance, enchanting stories, and sparkling crafts, campers will explore a world full of wonder and creativity. Camps span two and a half hours each day and encompass various activities, such as dancing, craft sessions, and snack time. Participants are encouraged to bring their own snacks for the camp, while craft materials and tons of fun will be supplied. Secure your spot today!

