Butterflies & Fairies | Half-Day Dance Camp
Butterflies & Fairies | Half-Day Dance Camp
School’s Out—Time for Fun!
Spend the day moving, creating, and enjoying crafts and activities at the studio. Camps are designed for dancers of all levels—no experience required! Let your child’s imagination take flight at Butterflies & Fairies Camp, where twirling wings and magical adventures come to life! Through whimsical dance, enchanting stories, and sparkling crafts, campers will explore a world full of wonder and creativity. Camps span two and a half hours each day and encompass various activities, such as dancing, craft sessions, and snack time. Participants are encouraged to bring their own snacks for the camp, while craft materials and tons of fun will be supplied. Secure your spot today!
Northern Plains Dance
39
09:30 AM - 12:00 PM on Mon, 29 Mar 2027
Event Supported By
Northern Plains Dance
7015300986
dance@northernplainsdance.org
Northern Plains Dance
1416 E Front AveBismarck, North Dakota 58504
701-530-0986
dance@northernplainsdance.org