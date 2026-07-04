BYO Boyband
BYO Boyband
Bring your favorite liquid courage & say bye, bye, bye to a boring night.
Step back into the ultimate boy band era with a night of choreography inspired by the biggest hits of the '90s and early 2000s. Whether you were Team *NSYNC, Backstreet Boys, or all of the above, this class is packed with nostalgia, sing-along moments, and plenty of dance-floor fun.
Ages: 21+
What to Bring: Your favorite beverage, comfortable clothes, and your inner pop heartthrob.
Northern Plains Dance
20
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 21 May 2027
Event Supported By
Northern Plains Dance
7015300986
dance@northernplainsdance.org
Northern Plains Dance
1416 E Front AveBismarck, North Dakota 58504
701-530-0986
dance@northernplainsdance.org