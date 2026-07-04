BYO Boyband

Bring your favorite liquid courage & say bye, bye, bye to a boring night.

Step back into the ultimate boy band era with a night of choreography inspired by the biggest hits of the '90s and early 2000s. Whether you were Team *NSYNC, Backstreet Boys, or all of the above, this class is packed with nostalgia, sing-along moments, and plenty of dance-floor fun.

Ages: 21+

What to Bring: Your favorite beverage, comfortable clothes, and your inner pop heartthrob.

