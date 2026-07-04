BYO Sabrina

Bring your favorite liquid courage & keep it short, sweet, and fun.

Sip, sway, and dance along to Sabrina Carpenter-inspired choreography in this playful, feel-good class. Expect catchy music, great company, and an evening filled with confidence, laughter, and main-character energy.

Ages: 21+

What to Bring: Your favorite beverage, comfortable clothes, and a sweet sense of fun.

