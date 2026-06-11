BYO Thriller
BYO Thriller
Bring your favorite liquid courage & have a scary good time.
Get ready for a spooky night of dancing inspired by iconic Halloween hits and classic monster moves. Whether you're a seasoned dancer or just looking for a fun night out, this adults-only class is the perfect way to celebrate spooky season with friends.
Ages: 21+
What to Bring: Your favorite beverage, comfortable clothes, and a willingness to dance the night away.
Northern Plains Dance
$20
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 30 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Northern Plains Dance
7015300986
dance@northernplainsdance.org
Northern Plains Dance
1416 E Front AveBismarck, North Dakota 58504
701-530-0986
dance@northernplainsdance.org