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BYO Thriller

BYO Thriller

Bring your favorite liquid courage & have a scary good time.

Get ready for a spooky night of dancing inspired by iconic Halloween hits and classic monster moves. Whether you're a seasoned dancer or just looking for a fun night out, this adults-only class is the perfect way to celebrate spooky season with friends.

Ages: 21+

What to Bring: Your favorite beverage, comfortable clothes, and a willingness to dance the night away.

Northern Plains Dance
$20
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 30 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Northern Plains Dance
7015300986
dance@northernplainsdance.org
https://www.northernplainsdance.org/tickets
Northern Plains Dance
1416 E Front Ave
Bismarck, North Dakota 58504
701-530-0986
dance@northernplainsdance.org
https://www.northernplainsdance.org