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Celebrate Norway’s Constitution Day at the ND Heritage Center & State Museum

Celebrate Norway’s Constitution Day at the ND Heritage Center & State Museum

Celebrate Syttende Mai, Norway’s Constitution Day, from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 17, at the North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum, Bismarck. The free family-friendly event, held in partnership with the Sons of Norway, Sverdrup Lodge, will offer an afternoon of Scandinavian culture, music, and heritage. Attendees are encouraged to wear bunads or other Norwegian attire.

From 1 to 3 p.m., enjoy a variety of hands-on activities and demonstrations, including wood carving by regional artisans and rosemaling (Norwegian decorative painting) with an opportunity to try the technique, sample Scandinavian cookies and treats, and view artifacts highlighting Norwegian and broader Scandinavian heritage.

At 3 p.m., the celebration continues with a free Scandinavian music concert in the Russell Reid Auditorium featuring Project: Constellation. The Grand Forks-based husband-and-wife duo includes guitarist Santiago Silva, who grew up in Stockholm, Sweden, and violinist Christina Silva. Their performance will feature traditional Swedish and Norwegian songs in native languages, along with children’s songs, Eurovision Song Contest covers, and selections from both classical and modern Scandinavian music.
Syttende Mai commemorates the signing of the Norwegian Constitution in 1814 and remains a significant cultural holiday for Norwegian communities around the world.

This event is part of the ND250 commemoration celebrating our country’s 250th birthday.

For more information, contact Education Outreach Supervisor Madison Milbrath, shsprograms@nd.gov or 701.328.2794. The ND Heritage Center & State Museum is open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., and Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Find upcoming State Historical Society of North Dakota events at history.nd.gov/events.

North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 17 May 2026

Event Supported By

North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum
701-328-2792
shsprograms@nd.gov
State Historical Society of North Dakota
North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum
612 E. Boulevard Ave.
Bismarck, North Dakota 58505
701-328-2792
eholland@nd.gov
history.nd.gov/events