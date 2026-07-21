Celebrating Women in Music: mini festival event honoring female musicians + "Tragic Kingdom" No Doubt Tribute set

Join us at TAK Music Venue on March 14, 2027, beginning at 1:00 PM (Central Time) for a fun afternoon featuring local performers rocking both original tunes and your favorite covers. It’s all about celebrating the amazing women making waves in music right here in our community. Bring your friends and the whole family to enjoy great vibes and support some awesome talent!

This year's event at TAK will feature Deb Jenkins, Skarlett Woods, and Kari Marie (who will be performing a solo set as well as channeling her inner Gwen Stefani). New to the lineup this year are TBD trio and Silver Winds Flute Quartet. A student band from local Minnesota University Moorhead State will be featured as well.

To start off the event, culinary delights from Deb's Corner Foods are available for purchase! Deb returns as the official vendor for the evening, serving delicious meals and snacks to please the palates of carnivorous and vegetarian/vegan attendees alike. Deb's concessions will be available as soon as the doors open. The venue will also have a variety of cold beverages available for purchase, including plenty of options for adult libations at the full-service bar (with proof of ID).

All ages are welcome at this show! Children under 7 are admitted for free.

All General Admission ticketholders will have access to a table for enjoying the social hour and performance, available on a first-come-first-served basis.



STUDENTS: Show your valid school ID to receive $15 admission at the door!!! This includes Elementary, Junior/Senior High, College/University student identification cards.

Any remaining general admission tickets will be sold for $30 at the door (cash price; credit card fees apply to all at-the-door ticket sales)

Huge thanks to the show sponsor, CultureRat, for their generous and continued support of this event.