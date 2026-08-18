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Chess and Charcuterie

Chess and Charcuterie

Checkmate meets charcuterie for a night of STEM and fun.

Join us on Tuesday, September 15, from 7:00 to 9:00 PM at North Dakota’s Gateway to Science for an evening of chess, learning, and light charcuterie.

What to Expect:
Learn Chess – Get lessons and tips from Todd Wolf, whether you’re new to the game or looking to sharpen your skills.
Put Your Skills to the Test – Practice what you’ve learned and challenge others to a game.
Enjoy Charcuterie– Relax and enjoy light charcuterie throughout the evening.

Pre-Registration Required
This Gateway After Dark event is for ages 18+

$25 per person

North Dakota's Gateway to Science
25
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 15 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

North Dakota's Gateway to Science
7012581975
gscience@gscience.org
www.gatewaytoscience.org
North Dakota's Gateway to Science
1600 Canary Avenue
Bismarck, North Dakota 58501