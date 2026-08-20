2027 Legislature will be asked to increase penalties for speeding and other traffic offenses

The 2027 Legislature will be asked to raise fines and points for a number of traffic offenses.

A committee made up of law enforcement, the Department of Transportation and the Upper Great Plains Transportation Institute presented its proposal to the Legislature’s Interim Judiciary committee.

Highway Patrol Lieutenant Jenna Clawson Huibregtse told the Judiciary Committee the current fine structure dates back to 1973.

"At that time, the Legislature established a $10 fee for non-moving violations, a $20 fee for moving violations, and then a $30 fee for careless driving," Huibregtse said. "If you look across North Dakota Century Code and traffic law, you will see that, over the years, the Legislature has increased penalties for certain individual offenses, but the basic $20 moving violation of more than 50 years ago remains in place."

Huibregtse said the study committee looked at crash data between 2021 and 2025, and found out a relatively small number of driver behaviors repeatedly appear as contributing factors toward those crashes.

"The five leading contributing factors included careless or negligent driving, failure to yield the right-of-way, driving too fast for conditions, distracted driving and following too closely," Huibregtse said.

Highway Patrol trooper Jacob Jones said the Committee is recommending retaining the graduated system, but increasing both fines and points, as speeds become more excessive.

"Just last month, one of our troopers had a driver in Bismarck on the Expressway, going westbound by Riverwood (golf course), going 53 miles per hour over the speed limit," Jones told the Judiciary Committee. "That fine was $179, and capped out at the 15 points, while driving at nearly double the speed limit. But with our new proposal, that violation would change to a $310 fine, and 24 points, to go in line with the risk."

Highway Patrol Major Tom Iverson said this proposal presents a balanced, consistent and data-driven approach for the fines and points.

"They focus greater consequences on the behaviors most closely associated with crashes and injuries, while reducing consequences for violations that present relatively little crash risk," Iverson told the Judiciary Committee. "Ultimately, the study is about more than fines and points. It is about using those tools appropriately to influence driver behavior, identify repeat high-risk drivers, and reduce preventable crashes on North Dakota roadways."