Cirque Italia Metropolis Bismarck, ND

For Additional Information:

Leah Hryniewicki, Public Relations & Media Manager

(t) 941-704-8572 Ext 216

leahhryniewicki@cirqueitalia.com

2026 Press Release – Unit I (SILVER)

Have you ever imagined a country boy's adventure from farm life to the bustling lights of the big city? Cirque Italia is thrilled to present our new production, a captivating story about Rafael, a farm boy swept away by a tornado who lands in the heart of the city's chaos. Join us for this extraordinary journey of self-discovery and unity in our upcoming performances in BISMARCK, ND!

Embark on a comedic escapade with Rafael, the Clown, as he seamlessly transitions from farm life to the dazzling lights of the city, weaving humor into both worlds. As Rafael navigates the city, he encounters many personalities, reflecting the diverse facets of urban life. Our talented performers bring these characters to life, celebrating the rich tapestry of human experience. From the farm to the city, Cirque Italia Silver promises a unique and unforgettable spectacle.

Clown #2, our Head of Security, guarantees a hilarious and safe experience for all attendees, ensuring laughter echoes alongside security measures.

Witness the striking Trampoline Wall, a new act adorned in graffiti, paying homage to the vibrant street culture of the city. The Straps act showcases the intellectual prowess of nerds, delivering a breathtaking performance that transcends conventional circus boundaries.

Marvel at the Rolls Bolla, a sophisticated display reflecting the city's elite high society, and experience the poignant Fire act, shedding light on the challenges faced by the homeless in the urban landscape. Quick Change introduces a myriad of characters with seamless transformations, adding a touch of formality and funk to the spectacle.

Feel the swinging vibes of the Rope act, embracing the free-spirited essence of the '60s hippie culture, and revel in the rebellious energy of Juggling, injecting a punk-rock flair into the traditional circus ambiance. The Hand to Hand act unfolds a love story amid the hustle and bustle of city life, while Skates captures the high-energy spirit of athletic competition in a cheerleader/jock extravaganza.

Concluding the grand performance is the Swing act, a humorous nod to the city's senior citizens, providing a fitting finale that brings together the myriad characters in an epic country line dance. This unique blend of acts reinforces the show's central theme – a celebration of diversity, unity, and inclusivity, echoing the timeless ideals of the American circus. Don't miss the chance to experience the magic as we blend the charm of the countryside with the vibrancy of the city! Join us for a night of laughter, awe, and a celebration of diversity.

Manuel Rebecchi, president and owner of Cirque Italia is tremendously proud of his circus heritage and feels extremely privileged to be able to share it with you in such a fun and memorable way.

Cirque Italia continues to contribute to the modernization of the performing arts and the circus industry by abiding by a strict animal-free policy.

Tickets may be purchased through our website (cirqueitalia.com/tickets) or by phone: (941) 704-8572. We also respond to text messages.

For more information, visit www.cirqueitalia.com and make sure to check all our social media accounts.

When: August 21st – 24th, 2026

Where: 2700 State Street, Bismarck, ND 58501

At: Gateway Mall

—Under the stunning White & Blue Big Top Tent

• August 21 – Friday: 7:30pm

• August 22 – Saturday: 1:30pm, 4:30pm, & 7:30pm

• August 23 – Sunday: 1:30pm & 4:30pm

• August 24 – Monday: 7:30pm

Box office hours:

The box office opens on-site on Tuesday, the week of the show.

Days with no scheduled shows: 10am – 6pm

Days with scheduled shows: 10am – 9pm