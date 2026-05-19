Cold War workhorse lands at Ronald Reagan Minuteman Missile State Historic Site

The public is invited to the official dedication of an HH-1H “Huey” helicopter on Saturday, May 16, at the Ronald Reagan Minuteman Missile State Historic Site near Cooperstown. The family-friendly event is free and open to the public.

Get an up-close look at the iconic aircraft beginning at 11 a.m., when site interpreters will offer special programming at the helicopter. Added to the site in June 2025, the Huey strengthens the site’s interpretation of Cold War history. Widely recognized for its role in U.S. military operations, the helicopter supported missile field activities across the northern Plains.

The dedication ceremony begins at 1 p.m. and will feature remarks from Air Force personnel, veterans, and State Historical Society of North Dakota leadership. The event marks the official unveiling of the Huey as part of the site’s regular visitor experience. Lawn games will also be available throughout the day.

As part of the weekend’s events, State Archives staff will be onsite 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Friday, May 15, to record oral histories from veterans who served with Huey helicopters, preserving their stories for future generations.

This event is part of the ND250 commemoration celebrating our country’s 250th birthday.

For more information, contact Site Supervisor Rob Branting, 701.797.3691 or shsoscar0@nd.gov. The Ronald Reagan Minuteman Missile State Historic Site is managed by the State Historical Society. The site is open Tuesday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and will be open daily May 23-Sept. 1, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Find additional programs sponsored by the State Historical Society at history.nd.gov/events.

