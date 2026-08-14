Confluence Discovery Day

Join us for a full day of discovery as history, nature, and science come together at the Confluence! This FREE, family-friendly event features dozens of interactive stations, live demonstrations, presentations, and hands-on activities designed to help visitors of all ages explore the people, places, and stories that shaped northwestern North Dakota.

Travel through three exciting learning zones:

Indigenous Lifeways & Early Exploration

Learn ancient survival skills by trying your hand at atlatl throwing, primitive fire-making, Indigenous games, knot tying, and building a travois. Watch tipi setup demonstrations, explore hands-on artifacts from the earliest peoples of the Confluence, discover the fur trade through hide tanning demonstrations, and learn how early travelers navigated the Northern Plains.

Military & Frontier Fort Life

Step inside the historic barracks and officers' quarters, march like a frontier soldier, send messages using Morse code and signal flags, make an adobe brick, help wash laundry like a frontier laundress, play historic lawn games, and visit the cavalry station to learn about horses, equipment, and the Buffalo Soldiers. You can even enlist as a recruit and experience life at Fort Buford!

Science & Nature at the Confluence

Discover the natural wonders of the region through hands-on fossils, native wildlife exhibits, plant and foraging demonstrations, geology activities, STEM experiences, and exhibits from local community partners showcasing the ecology, resources, and landscapes that make the Confluence unique.

Whether you're interested in history, archaeology, nature, science, or simply looking for a fun family outing, Confluence Community Education Day has something for everyone!

Admission is FREE. We will have food trucks on premises!

This event is part of the ND250 commemoration celebrating our nation's 250th birthday. Come explore, discover, and experience the stories of the Missouri-Yellowstone Confluence like never before!

