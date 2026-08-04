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Cream Can Supper

Cream Can Supper

Join us for an old-fashioned meal of sausage and veggies cooked in authentic cream cans, accompanied by rolls, beverages and homemade desserts including ice cream made on site that evening. Silent auction, too. Rain or shine; seating inside and out. Please come early to be sure of a spot; food will be served beginning at 4PM MT 'til it's gone. You're invited to visit the museum before the meal; no admission charge for the museum.

Dunn County Historical Museum
$20 per adult. Ages 16 and under are free!
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sun, 30 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Dunn County Historical Society
7015488111
dunncountymuseum@ndsupernet.com
https://dunncountymuseum.org
Dunn County Historical Museum
153 Museum Trail, Dunn Center, ND 58626, USA
Dunn Center, North Dakota 58626
7015488111
dunncountymuseum@ndsupernet.com
https://dunncountymuseum.org