Cream Can Supper
Cream Can Supper
Join us for an old-fashioned meal of sausage and veggies cooked in authentic cream cans, accompanied by rolls, beverages and homemade desserts including ice cream made on site that evening. Silent auction, too. Rain or shine; seating inside and out. Please come early to be sure of a spot; food will be served beginning at 4PM MT 'til it's gone. You're invited to visit the museum before the meal; no admission charge for the museum.
Dunn County Historical Museum
$20 per adult. Ages 16 and under are free!
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sun, 30 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Dunn County Historical Society
7015488111
dunncountymuseum@ndsupernet.com
Dunn County Historical Museum
153 Museum Trail, Dunn Center, ND 58626, USADunn Center, North Dakota 58626
7015488111
dunncountymuseum@ndsupernet.com