Cream Can Supper

Join us for an old-fashioned meal of sausage and veggies cooked in authentic cream cans, accompanied by rolls, beverages and homemade desserts including ice cream made on site that evening. Silent auction, too. Rain or shine; seating inside and out. Please come early to be sure of a spot; food will be served beginning at 4PM MT 'til it's gone. You're invited to visit the museum before the meal; no admission charge for the museum.