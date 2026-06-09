Dance+

February 19 | 7PM

February 20 | 2PM

February 20 | 7PM

Belle Mehus Auditorium

Fresh. Fun. Full of Energy.

Get ready for a high-energy night of dance. Featuring brand-new works from choreographers near and far, this exciting performance is packed with variety. With no storylines to follow, you’ll experience pure movement—from bold contemporary pieces to fresh takes on classical style, all set to modern music you’ll love.

Adding a unique local touch, original artwork by regional artists is used as striking backdrops, giving each piece a fresh visual flair.

This fan-favorite event puts the focus on the dancers and the choreography—no sets, no fancy costumes, just the thrill of live dance right in front of you. Whether you're a longtime dance lover or new to the scene, this show is sure to surprise, delight, and inspire.



Children & Families Welcome

Northern Plains Dance welcomes families to enjoy the magic of live performance at the Belle Mehus Auditorium. We recommend children be at least 3 years old, and able to sit quietly throughout the show.

If a child becomes disruptive, our front-of-house staff may ask the child and accompanying adult to step out. Tickets are non-refundable.

Thank you for helping create a great experience for all audience members!

