Dat Funk Show: Live Band & Social Hour music featuring the Mardi Gras Kings and Dat Funk Band

Get ready to groove at Dat Funk Show, where good food, cold drinks, and live music will keep you moving all night long!

Welcome to Dat Funk Show With Live Music Performances and Social Hour at TAK Music Venue! Get ready to groove on February 6, 2027 at 7:00 PM (Central Time) with some amazing live performances. Join us for a night filled with funky beats, great company, and plenty of dancing. Don't miss out on this epic event!

Three sets of music with a horns section shared between two hot bands for one night only! The Mardi Gras Kings will play some rousing tunes reminiscent of enjoying a day in Jackson Square or wandering the French Quarter with some New Orleans traditional jazz. Then, Dat Funk Band will bring two sets of the funkiest jams in the last half-century, featuring music from The Commodores, Stevie Wonder, Ohio Players, Isley Brothers, Sly & the Family Stone, Peaches & Herb, Temptations, Natalie Cole, and more!

To start off the event, culinary delights from Deb's Corner Foods are available for purchase! The official vendor for the evening, Deb will be serving delicious meals and snacks to please the palates of carnivorous and vegetarian/vegan attendees alike. Food will be ready to be served as soon as the doors open and will be provided through the end of the first funk set or until supplies run out. The venue will also have a variety of cold beverages available for purchase, including plenty of options for adult libations at the full-service bar (with proof of ID).

All ages are welcome at this show! Children under 7 are admitted for free.

All General Admission ticketholders will have access to a table for enjoying the social hour and performance, available on a first-come-first-served basis. Due to the winter weather, unmonitored coat racks will be available and free for patrons to use.

STUDENTS: Show your valid school ID to receive $10 admission at the door!!! This includes Elementary, Junior/Senior High, and all College/University student identification cards.

Any remaining general admission tickets will be sold for $20 at the door (cash price; credit card fees apply to all at-the-door ticket sales)