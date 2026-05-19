Decoration Day ceremony set for May 30 at 1883 Stutsman County Courthouse

The 1883 Stutsman County Courthouse State Historic Site in Jamestown will hold a Decoration Day ceremony at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 30, in the court room.

This free, family-friendly tribute will feature a brief history of Decoration Day, now known as Memorial Day, and the 1884 formation of the Jamestown William H. Seward Post No. 65 of the Grand Army of the Republic. The event will conclude with a performance by the Jamestown Drum & Bugle Corps.

This event is part of the ND250 commemoration celebrating our country’s 250th birthday.

The 1883 Stutsman County Courthouse State Historic Site is home to a unique hands-on exhibit about civics and local government. It is North Dakota's oldest surviving courthouse and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

For more information, contact Outreach Coordinator Stephan Zacharias, shs1883courthouse@nd.gov or 701.328.1883. Located at 504 Third Ave. SE, Jamestown, the 1883 Stutsman County Courthouse State Historic Site is managed by the State Historical Society of North Dakota. The site is open Tuesday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and will be open daily May 23-Sept. 7, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Find more programs sponsored by the State Historical Society at history.nd.gov/events.