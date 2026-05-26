Join The Arc of Bismarck for an engaging and informative community event focused on Disability Rights as part of the Navigating Disability Services series. This event brings together local leaders and advocates to share valuable insights, resources, and guidance for individuals with disabilities, families, and professionals.

Dream Center Bismarck (1805 Park Ave)

Monday, June 15th I 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Attendees will hear from experienced presenters including:

Kirsten Dvorak, Executive Director of The Arc of Bismarck

Julie Horntvedt, Executive Director of the North Dakota State Council on Developmental Disabilities

Kianna Roecker, Independent Living Program Director at Dakota Center for Independent Living

This free event offers an opportunity to learn about disability rights, connect with local organizations, and explore available supports and services. Resource tables will be available, making it easy to network and gather helpful information in one place.

Held at Dream Center Bismarck

Monday, June 15th I 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Whether you’re seeking resources, supporting a loved one, or working in the field, this event is a great way to stay informed and connected within the community.

for more information or interested in doing a booth contact: program@thearcofbismarck.org, www.thearcofbismarck.org