Dunn County Historical Society's 50th Anniversary Celebration
Dunn County Historical Society's 50th Anniversary Celebration
Everyone welcome at this free event in recognition of the 50th Anniversary of the Dunn County Historical Society. Free catered lunch served at 1:30 PM; sandwiches, salads, chips, cake & homemade ice cream. Musical entertainment follows. Special exhibits, Dauntless Dunn III book release, drawing at 4:30PM for a set of the collectible "50 Years in the Saddle" books (need not be present to win). All times Mountain.
Dunn County Historical Museum
01:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 5 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Dunn County Historical Society
7015488111
dunncountymuseum@ndsupernet.com
Dunn County Historical Museum
153 Museum TrailDunn Center, North Dakota 58626
7015488111
dunncountymuseum@ndsupernet.com