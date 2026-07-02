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Dunn County Historical Society's 50th Anniversary Celebration

Dunn County Historical Society's 50th Anniversary Celebration

Everyone welcome at this free event in recognition of the 50th Anniversary of the Dunn County Historical Society. Free catered lunch served at 1:30 PM; sandwiches, salads, chips, cake & homemade ice cream. Musical entertainment follows. Special exhibits, Dauntless Dunn III book release, drawing at 4:30PM for a set of the collectible "50 Years in the Saddle" books (need not be present to win). All times Mountain.

Dunn County Historical Museum
01:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 5 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Dunn County Historical Society
7015488111
dunncountymuseum@ndsupernet.com
https://dunncountymuseum.org
Dunn County Historical Museum
153 Museum Trail
Dunn Center, North Dakota 58626
7015488111
dunncountymuseum@ndsupernet.com
https://dunncountymuseum.org