Dunn County Historical Society's 50th Anniversary Celebration

Everyone welcome at this free event in recognition of the 50th Anniversary of the Dunn County Historical Society. Free catered lunch served at 1:30 PM; sandwiches, salads, chips, cake & homemade ice cream. Musical entertainment follows. Special exhibits, Dauntless Dunn III book release, drawing at 4:30PM for a set of the collectible "50 Years in the Saddle" books (need not be present to win). All times Mountain.