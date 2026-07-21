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East Grand Forks Hertitage Days Traditional Music Show

East Grand Forks Hertitage Days Traditional Music Show

Two afternoons of folk and traditional music featuring music and songs from Ireland, Appalachia, Scotland, French Canada, Norway and more, with Jeremy Kingsbury- bagpiper, Bob and Gail Johnson-harmonica guitar, songs, Vidar Skrede, fiddle, guitar, O'Neil Family Band- fiddle, guitar, concertina and banjo, songs, and Chuck Gust, accordion.

Heritage Village
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM, every day through Aug 09, 2026.

Event Supported By

East Grand Forks Heritage Village and North Country Fiddle and Dance

Artist Group Info

Jeanne O'Neil
oneil@rrv.net
Heritage Village
219 20 Street NE
East Grand Forks, Minnesota 56721
Heritage.VillageEGF@gmail.com
www.egfheritage.com