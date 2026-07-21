East Grand Forks Hertitage Days Traditional Music Show
East Grand Forks Hertitage Days Traditional Music Show
Two afternoons of folk and traditional music featuring music and songs from Ireland, Appalachia, Scotland, French Canada, Norway and more, with Jeremy Kingsbury- bagpiper, Bob and Gail Johnson-harmonica guitar, songs, Vidar Skrede, fiddle, guitar, O'Neil Family Band- fiddle, guitar, concertina and banjo, songs, and Chuck Gust, accordion.
Heritage Village
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM, every day through Aug 09, 2026.
Event Supported By
East Grand Forks Heritage Village and North Country Fiddle and Dance
Artist Group Info
Jeanne O'Neil
oneil@rrv.net
Heritage Village
219 20 Street NEEast Grand Forks, Minnesota 56721
Heritage.VillageEGF@gmail.com