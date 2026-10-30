Elkhorn Evenings: Branding Market and Charcuterie

Pick a wood or leather item and watch it branded on the spot, or take the iron and do it yourself. On two Thursdays in December, the Library stays open after hours for the Branding Market. At the Salt+Scoria counter, build a charcuterie board from local goods to take home or enjoy there. The exhibits stay open all evening. Also December 17, when Santa Claus stops by at 6 p.m. Times are Mountain.