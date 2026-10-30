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Elkhorn Evenings: Branding Market and Charcuterie

Elkhorn Evenings: Branding Market and Charcuterie

Pick a wood or leather item and watch it branded on the spot, or take the iron and do it yourself. On two Thursdays in December, the Library stays open after hours for the Branding Market. At the Salt+Scoria counter, build a charcuterie board from local goods to take home or enjoy there. The exhibits stay open all evening. Also December 17, when Santa Claus stops by at 6 p.m. Times are Mountain.

Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library
Regular admission; goods $8-$65
04:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 10 Dec 2026
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Event Supported By

Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library
701-892-6070
hello@trlibrary.com
https://www.trlibrary.com
Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library
3410 Chateau Road
Medora, North Dakota 58645
701-892-6070
hello@trlibrary.com
https://www.trlibrary.com