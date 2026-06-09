Embark on ‘The Great Pet Trek’ at Fort Mandan State Historic Site

Bring your furry companions and join us for the Great Pet Trek at the Fort Mandan State Historic Site near Washburn on Saturday, June 20, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. This fun-filled free event celebrates Seaman, the Newfoundland dog who was in this area while accompanying the Lewis and Clark Expedition in 1804-5.

From 1 to 1:30 p.m., stroll alongside the scenic Missouri River with your pets and take part in a group photo in front of the Seaman statue. At 1:30 p.m., the Pet Olympics kicks off with playful competitions and activities. A pet show is at 2 p.m. Pets will compete by size and be judged on leash behavior and personality. All pets must be leashed and accompanied by their owners.

Donations of laundry and sanitation supplies will be collected for local animal shelters.

“The Great Pet Trek is a wonderful way for our community to come together and celebrate the legacy of Seaman while enjoying the beauty of Fort Mandan,” said Bethany Schatz, interpretive coordinator at Fort Mandan State Historic Site and the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center. “We look forward to seeing pets and their people explore the grounds, join in the activities, and share in the fun of this annual tradition.”

The Fort Mandan Visitor Center is now dog friendly. Leashed dogs are welcome inside the visitor center alongside their owners. Visitors have praised the site as a great stop with dogs, making it a perfect destination for history buffs and their furry companions.

This event is part of the ND250 commemoration celebrating our country’s 250th birthday.

For more information, contact Interpretive Coordinator Bethany Schatz, 701.462.8535 or lcic@nd.gov. The Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center and Fort Mandan State Historic Site are managed by the State Historical Society of North Dakota. Both locations are open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sept. 30. Find additional upcoming programs of the State Historical Society at history.nd.gov/events.

